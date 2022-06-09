BLS International soars 10% on acquisition of Zero Mass in an all-cash deal

-
ALSO READ
SBI Q4 result: Profit rises 41% to Rs 9,113 cr; Rs 7.10-dividend announced
SBI Q4 profit may rise over 60% YoY but NIM could contract mildly: Analysts
Analysts see up to 41% upside in SBI, BoB; credit growth to be key driver
Analysts cut target prices on SBI stock as lender misses Q4 estimates
BLS International surges 9% on fixing record date for bonus shares
-
Shares of BLS International Services surged 10 per cent to Rs 195.40 on the BSE in Thursday’s trade in an otherwise weak market after the company acquired Zero Mass Private Ltd (ZMPL) for Rs 120 crore.
With this all-cash acquisition from company's internal accruals, BLS international has now become the largest business correspondent (BC) network in India. ZMPL is operating the largest BC network for State Bank of India (SBI) with around 11,500 active CSPs (around 15 per cent of all the SBI BCs). Apart from SBI, ZMPL has contracts with Utkal Grameen Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.
BLS International is a partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, egovernance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.
“BLS International has agreed to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of ZMPL for an equity consideration of Rs 120 crore, including entire equity stake of 63.94 per cent held by Mr. Anurag Gupta (main promoter). Pursuant to the transactions already completed, BLS International now owns 88.26 per cent equity stake in ZMPL. State Bank of India continues to hold 6.83 per cent equity stake in ZMPL,” BLS International said in its press release.
The proposed transaction is carried out through BLS E-Services Private Limited, 100 per cent subsidiary of BLS International. Through this acquisition, BLS International intends to expand and consolidate its BC Business, the company said.
At 10:02 am; BLS International traded 8 per cent higher at Rs 191, as compared to 0.21 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 207 on May 23, 2022.
In the past three months, the stock price of BLS International soared 66 per cent, as against a marginal 0.26 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Further, in the last one year, the stock has zoomed nearly 200 per cent as against a 5.5 per cent rally in the Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU