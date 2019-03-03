Boost for Indian markets as global exchange-traded funds see flow surge

The Indian market has seen a sharp uptick in overseas flows in recent weeks. Part of this could be on the back of investments by global exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

According to flow tracking firms, inflows into ETFs with exposure to emerging markets (EMs) and Asia Pacific markets, are seeing good investor interests. According to flow tracking firm EPFR Global, global ETFs with exposure to Indian equity markets got $917 million inflows in January. Besides ETFs, non-ETF, or actively-managed global funds, saw positive flows following sharp outflows in the previous six ...