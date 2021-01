ONGC, Asian Paints: Bull sentiment intact in oil-linked stocks, charts show

Oil-linked stocks were in focus on Wednesday as Brent crude prices climbed to their highest since February 2020. Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose as much as 4.6 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 99.35 apiece on the BSE in an otherwise subdued market, while those of GAIL and BPCL gained up to 3.5 per cent.

On the sectoral level, S&P BSE Oil and Gas index advanced nearly 2 per cent on the BSE and was among the top sectoral gainers. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 48,441 on the BSE at 11:11 am. Brent oil prices rose on Wednesday to the ...