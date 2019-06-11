Brent crude oil may hit $80 by Dec 2019-end: Kang Wu of S&P Global Platts

Trade war fears between US and China and the slowing global growth triggered a sharp swing in oil prices over the past few weeks. DR.

KANG WU, head of analytics for Asia at S&P Global Platts talks to Puneet Wadhwa on the side-lines of their annual Commodity Market Insights Forum 2019 on the road ahead for oil prices and the factors that are likely to impact the movement. Edited excerpts: What’s your outlook for Brent crude oil prices? With the incoming International Maritime Organization 2020 (IMO 2020), we see a higher demand for sweet crudes. As a result, dated Brent crude ...