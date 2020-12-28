Brexit to benefit Indian firms only in the long run, say analysts

The United Kingdom (UK) and the (EU) last week struck a historic that cheered global markets, including investors back home. Though most market experts remain bullish on the prospects of companies that do business with the region, they caution that any benefit will be visible only over the long-term.

The UK and the EU have been in complex negotiations since March to try to keep their trade in goods flowing from January 1, 2021. The deal announced on Thursday means that this goods trade – roughly half of the $900 billion of annual EU-UK commerce – will remain free of tariffs and quotas.

Analysts believe that since the Brexit vote was first cast in 2016, the companies have had enough time to diversify their operations across the globe in order to avoid being impacted by the tug-of-war that continued between the UK and EU.

Indian auto, pharma, information technology (IT) and chemicals sectors are among those having significant reliance on UK and European nations with Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, Tata Steel, TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra among key names.

“We understand that it will be a gradual exit versus the push for a hard exit, earlier. It is a positive for companies with exposure to UK and EU as they will continue to enjoy the benefits of free trade of goods (zero tariffs),” said Siddhartha Khemka, VP - Head of Research (Retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Having said that, there are multiple facets to the deal and we continue to await finer details as well as update from companies before making any revisions to our earnings estimates," added Khemka.

Following the development, shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly six per cent on Monday, while Motherson was up 4.5 per cent and Tata Steel gained 1.7 per cent, as compared to 0.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

“Tata Motors would benefit from the as it has got enough exposure as far as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is concerned,” said Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Around 16 per cent revenue for Tata Motors comes from the UK while Europe accounts for a fifth, according to latest estimates.

But, more than Brexit, GDP growth and other domestic and international factors are likely to influence the prospects of companies.

That is also a reason why G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research has a negative outlook on the auto sector, including for Tata Motors. “In 2021, the European economy is expected to grow at around 4 per cent, which will be 2 per cent lower than the 2019 GDP growth of Eurozone in absolute terms. I believe these are the best prices one can get for the auto companies and they are unlikely to outperform going ahead,” he said.

Among other companies, Shah of Geojit and A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital are bullish on Motherson Sumi and don't see any negative impact of the deal, as the auto component maker has diversified its operations over the last few years.

Among top IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies earn 24-31 per cent of revenue from Europe and UK. While pharma firms such as Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon and Dr Reddy's get 6-26 per cent of revenue from the region.

“Orders are picking up for IT companies and the stocks are likely to move up as we head into 2021. Most IT companies are well placed to capitalise on the global and domestic opportunities that come their way,” Prabkahar said.

Shah adds, “The Indian IT sector is not a geographically concentrated sector in the US or Europe. It has got a much larger piece of pie for the entire globe. And India itself is a big opportunity.”

On year-to-date basis, shares of Infosys have gained 70 per cent, TCS is up 35 per cent and Wipro by 56 per cent.

Even for pharma sector, the outlook remains positive. "India is pharmacy to the world. This Brexit will not have any adverse impact on all the companies supplying to Europe or UK, and we are extremely bullish on the sector," Shah said.

Commenting on Tata Steel, Chokkalingam said he has a negative view on the stock and the sector in short term.

"Steel is a direct play on GDP growth and if the Eurozone economy would shrink, the steel sector would also be impacted. But, beyond 2021, if growth returns, steel companies can make a comeback,” he says.