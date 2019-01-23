Britannia may dislodge HPCL or Bharti Infratel from Nifty 50 index

Britannia Industries could soon make its way into the benchmark Nifty 50 index. According to an analysis by ICICI Direct, oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) or telecom tower company Bharti Infratel could be excluded from the index to make way for the Wadia group flagship firm.

The free-float market capitalisation of Britannia, a key criterion for inclusion in the index, is much higher than HPCL and Bharti Infratel. A review of the Nifty indices is slated for next month. In the past six months, the average free-float market cap of Britannia has been Rs 35,748 crore, while ...