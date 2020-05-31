Broader market outperforms in May for the first time since January

May was a weak month for the market, with the benchmark indices logging negative returns. The bright spot, however, was the broader market outperformance.

For the first time since January, the three key indices representing the broader market — Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 — outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Though the broader markets delivered negative returns, the fall was less compared to the benchmark. ALSO READ: Street signs: Nifty may hover between 9K-10K, MF equity flows, and more The broader market, despite the negative ...