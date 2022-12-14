JUST IN
Bonds and rupee gain; US inflation spurs hopes of dovish Fed move
Business Standard

Brokers fret as secondary market ASBA gains motion with new UPI feature

They are staring at a 15-20% drop in the revenues they make from interest on the surplus funds clients park with them. Something similar had played out when ASBA was launched for IPOs

Topics
Brokers | UPI

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

markets
Brokerages are staring at a potential 15-20 per cent drop in the revenues they make from the interest earned on the surplus funds clients park with them.

Brokers are fretting as a new payment mechanism for secondary market trades is expected to become a reality ahead of their initial projections.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:27 IST

`
