Broking incomes rise as investor interest grows in direct equity investing

incomes have started to show signs of pick-up with retail showing increased appetite for direct equity investing and houses seeing a bump up in new client accounts.

“New client accounts over recent months have moved up significantly, and activation in existing client accounts has also picked up,” said Arindam Chanda, chief executive officer at IIFL Securities.

In June quarter of 2020-2021 (FY21), IIFL Securities saw a 28 per cent jump year-on-year (Y-O-Y) in retail revenue, at Rs 66 crore. The institutional broking revenues rose 19 per cent to Rs 25.7 crore.

For Q1, IIFL Securities’ customer acquisition stood at 75,900, which was 55 per cent higher than the previous quarter.

ICICI Securities, which is among the country’s largest broking houses in terms of active clients, reported a 61.8 per cent jump in brokerage income at Rs 355.7 crore in Q1.

Experts say the sharp run-up in since March has revived retail investor participation in the

“With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing people into their homes, people are looking at generating some income through stock market investing. The recent run-up in has led retail to believe that they can make quick gains in the market,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research and Advisory.

Among discount brokers, 5Paisa Capital reported the first quarterly profit with profit before tax of Rs 3.7 crore in the June quarter.

Market experts say that while several have been quick to enter markets amid the run-up, it would be interesting to see how these investors behave if market volatility intensifies again.

Broking houses ended the last financial year with tepid growth in broking incomes, but a sustained market rally can lead to a reversal of fortunes.

Up until March 23, the BSE benchmark Sensex was down 37 per cent amid concerns over economic outlook with spread of Covid-19 outbreak showing little signs of easing.

Since March 23 lows, the 30-share Sensex has bounced back with gains of over 46 per cent.

Analysts say that a shift in investor sentiment can again put broking incomes under pressure.

“The key risk to our positive view would arise from weaknesses in capital markets that can impact investor participation, higher-than-expected price competition in broking, and adverse changes in regulations such as tightening of norms on commissions,” CLSA said in a client note.

While competition from discount brokerages has led to a cut in brokerage charges, brokerages are looking to offset this through annuity-like models.

ICICI Securities recently came up with ‘prime’ plans to create stickier business models and offer clients new products and services. IIFL Securities is also planning to market such plans.