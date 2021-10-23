BS BFSI Insight Summit: Time for crypto regulation, say panellists

Cryptocurrencies have an estimated market size of over $2.6 trillion globally, with around 10,000 types of such assets exchanging hands among investors. The fate of crypto assets in India, however, still hangs in the balance.

Will they be banned or will they gain acceptance from Indian regulators? Who will regulate these assets and in what form will the regulations take? These were some of the key issues debated by a five-member panel at the Business Standard’s BFSI Insight Summit. Most of the panellists felt cryptos are here to stay and attention should shift to how it can ...