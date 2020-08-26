BS READS: Why is illiquid Elcid Investments stock so valuable off-market?

Elcid Investments is a highly illiquid stock with hardly any trades -- the share has changed hands only 31 times since July 2011--on the exchange. The Mumbai-based company is currently trading at Rs 11.03 a share on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of merely Rs 20 lakh.

Prima facie, it looks like a dud penny stock, with no investor willing to take a punt on. Are there no buyers for the stock? There are, but the sellers as unwilling to give it up as the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated to be a staggering Rs 4,00,000 a share—nowhere close to its current market ...