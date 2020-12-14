BSE Capital Goods index hits fresh 52-week high; L&T, BEL gain up to 3%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Capital goods firms experiment with contracts, chase payments
Larsen & Toubro emerges as lowest bidder for second bullet train contract
L&T is seeing gradual but regular improvement in biz prospects: Analysts
Larsen & Toubro up 4% after sinking 11% in 7 wks; Jefferies maintains 'Buy'
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
-
The S&P BSE Capital Goods index hit a fresh 52-week high of 17,963, up 1 per cent, on the BSE on Monday on expectation of sustained growth momentum.
Earlier on December 8, the capital goods index had surpassed its previous 52-week high of 17,796 touched on January 24, 2020. In the past two months, the index has rallied 30 per cent as compared to a 13-per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Graphite India, NBCC and Lakshmi Machine Works from the index were up in the range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 46,131 points at 12:27 pm.
Shares of L&T, up 3 per cent at Rs 1,227 in intra-day trade, were trading higher for the eighth straight session amid expectation that awarding momentum may pick up going forward. Stock of the construction & engineering major was trading at its highest level since February 26, 2020.
L&T has received multiple orders recently such as supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Coal India subsidiaries, leading infra companies engaged with the coal sector and customers from the cement and iron ore sectors. The company's construction and mining equipment business also bagged one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment to Tata Steel.
Furthermore, the transportation infrastructure business secured another mega contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct 87.569 km of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project. L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has secured a large contract to construct India's longest road bridge across river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.
On the other hand, shares of BEL were up 3.5 per cent at Rs 119.15 on the BSE, surging 22 per cent in the past one month, as against 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during the same period. The company has guided for double-digit growth, sustainable margins and better order inflows suggest strong performance in the medium-term.
Given the likely recovery in capex from public sector, multilateral funded projects and certain process industries, analysts at ICICI Securities believe, companies like L&T, KEC will be key beneficiaries.
In mid and small cap spaces, we prefer AIA Engineering, Engineers India and ISGEC Heavy Engineering. "Having survived the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown-related slowdown, the macro outlook is limping back to normalcy. Public sector may continue to do the heavy lifting in terms of investments in near to medium term. However, certain segments like pharma, chemicals, electronics, emission-norm solutions; cement, energy optimisation solutions, automation, digitalisation etc. are currently in investment mode. With government’s focus on renewable energy, we believe, orders related to green energy corridors will witness finalisations and healthy executions. Thermal power capex weakness will continue, with focus shifting to renewable," the brokerage firm said in capital goods sector update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU