BSE forays into commodity derivatives with launch of gold, silver contracts

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday started offering of futures trading in gold and silver contracts to mark its entry into the commodity derivatives segment and become India’s first universal stock exchange with all assets classes including equity, mutual funds, currency and commodity in its portfolio.

Despite being an inauspicious day of shraddha paksha, the BSE took the challenge to commence futures trading in commodities, since the regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved the concept of universal stock exchange over a year ago. Under this ...