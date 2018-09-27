BSE Smallcap index hits 52-week low; down 13% in September

-
-
Indiabulls Real Estate, Sadbhav Engineering, Can Fin Homes, JM Financial, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Thangamayil Jewellery, Jet Airways (India), Dhampur Sugar Mills and Avadh Sugar & Energy have fallen more than 5% on the BSE. As many as 110 stocks from the small-cap index hit their respective 52-week lows.
Thus far in the month of September, the Smallcap index tanked 12.6% as compared to 10.5% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and 5.9% fall in the S&P BSE Midcap index.
Adlabs Entertainment locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 19, falling 38% in past one week. The company informed the stock exchange today that about 1% pledged by promoter group entities have been invoked by various pledgees. In a BSE filing, Adlabs Entertainment Industries invocation of pledge on 837,017 equity shares or 0.95% stake of the company held by Thrill Park Limited.
Jet Airways (India) has slipped 10% to Rs 173 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Since September 3, the stock tanked 40% after the rating agency ICRA earlier this month had revised the long-term rating (assigned to long-term loans and non-convertible debentures) to [ICRA] BB from [ICRA] BB+ (negative outlook).
ICRA considered significant increases in jet fuel prices and no corresponding increase in airfares, which impacted the financial performance of the Company, leading to the rating downgrade, Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-WEEK BEFORE
|LOSS(%)
|ADLABS ENTERT.
|19.00
|30.65
|-38.01
|SREI INFRA. FIN.
|33.80
|46.90
|-27.93
|ROLTA INDIA
|14.85
|20.25
|-26.67
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|104.60
|142.55
|-26.62
|GLOBUS SPIRITS
|153.95
|207.60
|-25.84
|JET AIRWAYS
|181.95
|244.25
|-25.51
|CAN FIN HOMES
|231.20
|307.80
|-24.89
|ANSAL PROPERTIES
|11.50
|15.10
|-23.84
|H D I L
|21.85
|28.30
|-22.79
|INDIABULLS INTEG
|523.05
|675.85
|-22.61
|SORIL INFRA
|579.85
|749.25
|-22.61
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|564.85
|729.80
|-22.60
|BOMBAY DYEING
|176.90
|228.55
|-22.60
|8K MILES
|202.35
|261.25
|-22.55
|JBF INDS.
|27.60
|35.55
|-22.36
|ELECTROSTEEL ST.
|34.05
|43.80
|-22.26
|VIVIMED LABS.
|46.50
|59.80
|-22.24
|KWALITY
|14.00
|17.95
|-22.01
|PG ELECTRO.
|132.65
|169.55
|-21.76
|YUKEN INDIA
|647.20
|820.45
|-21.12
