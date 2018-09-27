BSE Smallcap index hits 52-week low; down 13% in September

The S&P index hit a 52-week low of 15,017, down 1.5% on Thursday in intra-day trade on the back of sharp fall in financials, real estate, constructions, infrastructures, sugar and aviation sector stocks. The index has fallen below its previous low of 15,025 touched on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Indiabulls Real Estate, Sadbhav Engineering, Can Fin Homes, JM Financial, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Thangamayil Jewellery, Jet Airways (India), and Avadh Sugar & Energy have fallen more than 5% on the BSE. As many as 110 stocks from the small-cap index hit their respective 52-week lows.

Thus far in the month of September, the Smallcap index tanked 12.6% as compared to 10.5% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and 5.9% fall in the S&P BSE Midcap index.

Adlabs Entertainment locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 19, falling 38% in past one week. The company informed the stock exchange today that about 1% pledged by promoter group entities have been invoked by various pledgees. In a BSE filing, Adlabs Entertainment Industries invocation of pledge on 837,017 equity shares or 0.95% stake of the company held by Thrill Park Limited.

has slipped 10% to Rs 173 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Since September 3, the stock tanked 40% after the rating agency ICRA earlier this month had revised the long-term rating (assigned to long-term loans and non-convertible debentures) to [ICRA] BB from [ICRA] BB+ (negative outlook).

ICRA considered significant increases in jet fuel prices and no corresponding increase in airfares, which impacted the financial performance of the Company, leading to the rating downgrade, Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.