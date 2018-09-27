JUST IN
NBFC stocks fall; Edelweiss,GIC Housing, Reliance Capital hit 52-week lows
Business Standard

BSE Smallcap index hits 52-week low; down 13% in September

Indiabulls Real Estate, Sadbhav Engg, Can Fin Homes, JM Financial, Srei Infra Finance, Thangamayil Jewellery, Jet Airways, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Avadh Sugar have fallen more than 5% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi probes sharp fall in the midcap stocks amid unfair trade allegations

The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit a 52-week low of 15,017, down 1.5% on Thursday in intra-day trade on the back of sharp fall in financials, real estate, constructions, infrastructures, sugar and aviation sector stocks. The index has fallen below its previous low of 15,025 touched on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Indiabulls Real Estate, Sadbhav Engineering, Can Fin Homes, JM Financial, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Thangamayil Jewellery, Jet Airways (India), Dhampur Sugar Mills and Avadh Sugar & Energy have fallen more than 5% on the BSE. As many as 110 stocks from the small-cap index hit their respective 52-week lows.

Thus far in the month of September, the Smallcap index tanked 12.6% as compared to 10.5% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and 5.9% fall in the S&P BSE Midcap index.

Adlabs Entertainment locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 19, falling 38% in past one week. The company informed the stock exchange today that about 1% pledged by promoter group entities have been invoked by various pledgees. In a BSE filing, Adlabs Entertainment Industries invocation of pledge on 837,017 equity shares or 0.95% stake of the company held by Thrill Park Limited.

Jet Airways (India) has slipped 10% to Rs 173 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Since September 3, the stock tanked 40% after the rating agency ICRA earlier this month had revised the long-term rating (assigned to long-term loans and non-convertible debentures) to [ICRA] BB from [ICRA] BB+ (negative outlook).

ICRA considered significant increases in jet fuel prices and no corresponding increase in airfares, which impacted the financial performance of the Company, leading to the rating downgrade, Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-WEEK BEFORE LOSS(%)
ADLABS ENTERT. 19.00 30.65 -38.01
SREI INFRA. FIN. 33.80 46.90 -27.93
ROLTA INDIA 14.85 20.25 -26.67
INDBULL.REALEST. 104.60 142.55 -26.62
GLOBUS SPIRITS 153.95 207.60 -25.84
JET AIRWAYS 181.95 244.25 -25.51
CAN FIN HOMES 231.20 307.80 -24.89
ANSAL PROPERTIES 11.50 15.10 -23.84
H D I L 21.85 28.30 -22.79
INDIABULLS INTEG 523.05 675.85 -22.61
SORIL INFRA 579.85 749.25 -22.61
INDIABULLS VENT. 564.85 729.80 -22.60
BOMBAY DYEING 176.90 228.55 -22.60
8K MILES 202.35 261.25 -22.55
JBF INDS. 27.60 35.55 -22.36
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 34.05 43.80 -22.26
VIVIMED LABS. 46.50 59.80 -22.24
KWALITY 14.00 17.95 -22.01
PG ELECTRO. 132.65 169.55 -21.76
YUKEN INDIA 647.20 820.45 -21.12

First Published: Thu, September 27 2018. 14:13 IST

