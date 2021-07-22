BSE launches delivery-based futures contract in carbon steel billets

-
-
Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday announced the launch of trading in delivery-based futures contract in carbon steel billets, which will provide a risk hedging instrument to stakeholders.
The futures contract was designed jointly with SUFI keeping in mind the industry participants needs and participation, the exchange said in a statement.
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, who launched BSE's steel billets futures contract said unlike other commodities, the India's steel industry lacks a transparent benchmark for setting prices or a way to offset the risk of price movement.
With the introduction of futures in steel billets on BSE, the physical steel supply chain would be in a better position to mitigate price risks and volatility, he added.
“Launch of steel billet futures contract is in alignment of our long-term vision to deepen product offerings and widen commodity derivatives market in India," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE said.
"We strongly believe this contract will provide an effective risk hedging instrument to stakeholders associated with steel business and look forward to a wider participation from stakeholders across the country," he added.
Nikunj Turakhia, President – SUFI-- said the BSE SUFI Steel billets futures prices will serve as a ready reference price to the steel trading community.
BSE and SUFI are confident that the stakeholders in the physical steel market will be able to benchmark different steel products they deal against the BSE SUFI steel billets price.
The trading unit will be 10 MT, with base value as Rs per MT. The tick size (minimum price movement) of the contract is Rs 10, while the maximum order size is set at 500 MT, deliverable at Raipur (up to the radius of 50 Km from the municipal limits).
In terms of quality specifications, carbon steel billets must be confirm to BIS standard for carbon steel grade A and the billets must be free of harmful elements.
