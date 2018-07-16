BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit over 10-month low

-
The S&P Midcap index touched a low of 15,097, its lowest level since August 23, 2017, while the S&P Smallcap index hit low of 15,832, its lowest level since August 30, 2017.
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE small-cap indices have lost around 15% and 18% respectively, as compared to 7%t rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during this period.
Total 142 stocks from the midcap and smallcap index hit their respective 52-week low today. The list include Aban Offshore, BEML, Century Textiles, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller and Tata Power.
As many as 10 state-owned banks like Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Andhra Bank and three Anil Ambani led Reliance Group companies – Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power were trading at their 52-week lows on the BSE.
PC Jeweller has tanked 26% to Rs 89 on the BSE after the company announced the withdrawal of proposed buyback offer due to the non-receipt of the NOC from the its bankers.
Den Networks slipped 13% to Rs 48, extending its 25% fall in past seven trading sessions, after the Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio’s fibre to home or fixed line broadband services called Jio GigaFiber.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|PC JEWELLER
|90.35
|119.95
|-24.68
|INDO RAMA SYNTH.
|18.90
|22.25
|-15.06
|DEN NETWORKS
|49.25
|56.15
|-12.29
|JINDAL STAIN .HI
|124.90
|139.60
|-10.53
|NCC
|79.75
|88.65
|-10.04
|DCB BANK
|162.05
|179.45
|-9.70
|G M BREWERIES
|673.60
|743.55
|-9.41
|JP ASSOCIATES
|14.10
|15.50
|-9.03
|RATTANINDIA INFR
|3.52
|3.86
|-8.81
|SHAKTI PUMPS
|416.65
|454.95
|-8.42
|GPT INFRAPROJECT
|140.00
|152.40
|-8.14
|ARSHIYA
|52.00
|56.45
|-7.88
|KITEX GARMENTS
|102.90
|111.65
|-7.84
|HATHWAY CABLE
|16.05
|17.40
|-7.76
|I G PETROCHEMS
|470.00
|508.85
|-7.63
|ASHOK LEYLAND
|122.75
|132.85
|-7.60
|A2Z INFRA ENGG.
|20.70
|22.40
|-7.59
|UJAAS ENERGY
|10.05
|10.87
|-7.54
|REL. COMM.
|12.03
|13.00
|-7.46
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|340.50
|367.75
|-7.41
|RATTANINDIA POW.
|3.25
|3.51
|-7.41
|SETCO AUTOMOTIVE
|44.40
|47.85
|-7.21
|SATHAVAHA. ISPAT
|14.00
|15.08
|-7.16
|CHAMANLAL SETIA
|106.00
|114.05
|-7.06
|TATA COMM
|560.40
|602.85
|-7.04
|SRIKALAHAS. PIP.
|222.00
|238.75
|-7.02
|ITI
|85.60
|92.05
|-7.01
|JAIN IRRIGATION
|77.90
|83.75
|-6.99
|CAPITAL TRUST
|409.90
|440.65
|-6.98
|TATA TELE. MAH.
|4.04
|4.34
|-6.91
|RUSHIL DECOR
|592.75
|636.75
|-6.91
|KALYANI INVEST.
|2020.00
|2168.95
|-6.87
|IRB INFRA.DEVL.
|190.15
|204.15
|-6.86
|USHA MARTIN
|24.50
|26.30
|-6.84
|JAIN IRRIGAT-DVR
|50.40
|54.05
|-6.75
|IL&FS ENGG.
|24.25
|26.00
|-6.73
|WELSPUN CORP
|109.00
|116.85
|-6.72
|ASIAN OILFIELD
|101.80
|109.05
|-6.65
|SML ISUZU
|740.00
|792.05
|-6.57
|ZEE MEDIA
|24.20
|25.90
|-6.56
|JET AIRWAYS
|310.15
|331.85
|-6.54
|THIRUMALAI CHEM.
|1410.05
|1507.35
|-6.46
|T B Z
|79.60
|85.05
|-6.41
|JINDAL STAIN.
|59.55
|63.60
|-6.37
|SHRIRAM TRANS.
|1174.55
|1253.55
|-6.30
|RAMCO SYSTEMS
|338.15
|360.80
|-6.28
|RELIANCE POWER
|29.15
|31.10
|-6.27
|DREDGING CORPN.
|500.25
|533.55
|-6.24
|TIL
|310.50
|331.10
|-6.22
|TATA GLOBAL
|242.85
|258.85
|-6.18
|ITD CEM
|125.85
|134.10
|-6.15
|NOIDA TOLLBRIDG.
|9.65
|10.28
|-6.13
|VISAKA INDS.
|501.25
|533.35
|-6.02
