BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit over 10-month low

Shares of mid and smallcap companies were under pressure with the S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap index falling 2% each, hitting over 10-month low on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.

The S&P Midcap index touched a low of 15,097, its lowest level since August 23, 2017, while the S&P Smallcap index hit low of 15,832, its lowest level since August 30, 2017.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE small-cap indices have lost around 15% and 18% respectively, as compared to 7%t rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during this period.

Total 142 stocks from the midcap and smallcap index hit their respective 52-week low today. The list include Aban Offshore, BEML, Century Textiles, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller and Tata Power.

As many as 10 state-owned banks like Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Andhra Bank and three Anil Ambani led Reliance Group companies – Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power were trading at their 52-week lows on the BSE.

PC Jeweller has tanked 26% to Rs 89 on the BSE after the company announced the withdrawal of proposed buyback offer due to the non-receipt of the NOC from the its bankers.

Den Networks slipped 13% to Rs 48, extending its 25% fall in past seven trading sessions, after the Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio’s fibre to home or fixed line broadband services called Jio GigaFiber.