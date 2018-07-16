JUST IN
Business Standard

BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit over 10-month low

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

broker
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Shares of mid and smallcap companies were under pressure with the S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap index falling 2% each, hitting over 10-month low on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.

The S&P Midcap index touched a low of 15,097, its lowest level since August 23, 2017, while the S&P Smallcap index hit low of 15,832, its lowest level since August 30, 2017.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE small-cap indices have lost around 15% and 18% respectively, as compared to 7%t rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during this period.

Total 142 stocks from the midcap and smallcap index hit their respective 52-week low today. The list include Aban Offshore, BEML, Century Textiles, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller and Tata Power.

As many as 10 state-owned banks like Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Andhra Bank and three Anil Ambani led Reliance Group companies – Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power were trading at their 52-week lows on the BSE.

PC Jeweller has tanked 26% to Rs 89 on the BSE after the company announced the withdrawal of proposed buyback offer due to the non-receipt of the NOC from the its bankers.

Den Networks slipped 13% to Rs 48, extending its 25% fall in past seven trading sessions, after the Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio’s fibre to home or fixed line broadband services called Jio GigaFiber.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%)
PC JEWELLER 90.35 119.95 -24.68
INDO RAMA SYNTH. 18.90 22.25 -15.06
DEN NETWORKS 49.25 56.15 -12.29
JINDAL STAIN .HI 124.90 139.60 -10.53
NCC 79.75 88.65 -10.04
DCB BANK 162.05 179.45 -9.70
G M BREWERIES 673.60 743.55 -9.41
JP ASSOCIATES 14.10 15.50 -9.03
RATTANINDIA INFR 3.52 3.86 -8.81
SHAKTI PUMPS 416.65 454.95 -8.42
GPT INFRAPROJECT 140.00 152.40 -8.14
ARSHIYA 52.00 56.45 -7.88
KITEX GARMENTS 102.90 111.65 -7.84
HATHWAY CABLE 16.05 17.40 -7.76
I G PETROCHEMS 470.00 508.85 -7.63
ASHOK LEYLAND 122.75 132.85 -7.60
A2Z INFRA ENGG. 20.70 22.40 -7.59
UJAAS ENERGY 10.05 10.87 -7.54
REL. COMM. 12.03 13.00 -7.46
RELIANCE CAPITAL 340.50 367.75 -7.41
RATTANINDIA POW. 3.25 3.51 -7.41
SETCO AUTOMOTIVE 44.40 47.85 -7.21
SATHAVAHA. ISPAT 14.00 15.08 -7.16
CHAMANLAL SETIA 106.00 114.05 -7.06
TATA COMM 560.40 602.85 -7.04
SRIKALAHAS. PIP. 222.00 238.75 -7.02
ITI 85.60 92.05 -7.01
JAIN IRRIGATION 77.90 83.75 -6.99
CAPITAL TRUST 409.90 440.65 -6.98
TATA TELE. MAH. 4.04 4.34 -6.91
RUSHIL DECOR 592.75 636.75 -6.91
KALYANI INVEST. 2020.00 2168.95 -6.87
IRB INFRA.DEVL. 190.15 204.15 -6.86
USHA MARTIN 24.50 26.30 -6.84
JAIN IRRIGAT-DVR 50.40 54.05 -6.75
IL&FS ENGG. 24.25 26.00 -6.73
WELSPUN CORP 109.00 116.85 -6.72
ASIAN OILFIELD 101.80 109.05 -6.65
SML ISUZU 740.00 792.05 -6.57
ZEE MEDIA 24.20 25.90 -6.56
JET AIRWAYS 310.15 331.85 -6.54
THIRUMALAI CHEM. 1410.05 1507.35 -6.46
T B Z 79.60 85.05 -6.41
JINDAL STAIN. 59.55 63.60 -6.37
SHRIRAM TRANS. 1174.55 1253.55 -6.30
RAMCO SYSTEMS 338.15 360.80 -6.28
RELIANCE POWER 29.15 31.10 -6.27
DREDGING CORPN. 500.25 533.55 -6.24
TIL 310.50 331.10 -6.22
TATA GLOBAL 242.85 258.85 -6.18
ITD CEM 125.85 134.10 -6.15
NOIDA TOLLBRIDG. 9.65 10.28 -6.13
VISAKA INDS. 501.25 533.35 -6.02

First Published: Mon, July 16 2018. 14:39 IST

