BSE, NSE take measures to standardise disclosures by listed entities

-
ALSO READ
Maha revenue dept standardise land records system using uniform terminology
Sebi's market risk factor disclosures will generate detailed datasets: CPAI
Sebi enhances disclosures requirements for credit rating agencies
Sebi mulls making 'market risk factor disclosures' to help investors
Listed private non-finance companies log 41% sales growth in Q1FY23: RBI
-
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday announced that they have taken measures for standardising the disclosures made by listed companies pertaining to the critical information for investors.
Listed firms are required to submit periodical compliance filings to stock exchanges within the prescribed timelines.
Under the measures, stock exchanges have implemented new XBRL-based compliance filing mechanism featuring identical and homogenous compliance data structures.
The move will not only ease the compliance burden on listed entities but would also enable analytics on the data submitted by them, BSE and NSE said in a joint statement.
XBRL-based filings for equity, debt, Real Estate Infrastructure Trust (REIT), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) have been released by both the exchanges to facilitate the input of the critical clauses of Sebi's LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.
"We believe that these steps shall enhance the transparency and efficiency of corporate information for the investors," the exchanges said.
Listed companies will be required to file information on investors grievance, shareholding pattern, corporate governance, financial results, annual report, business responsibility and sustainability reporting, voting result, insider trading and related party transactions, among others in XBRL format.
This came after Sebi Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC) deliberated that XBRL would be implemented for all corporate filings. The committee recommends policy measures in areas such as securities market data standardisation, access, and privacy.
Earlier, listed entities were mandated to report XBRL-based filings for financials from 2015 onwards.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU