Budget impact: FPIs may look at P-notes for making investments in India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may look at participatory notes (p-notes) for making fresh investments in India, to sidestep the additional surcharge levied in the Budget. The Centre ruled out a rollback of the “super-rich” tax on FPIs, organised as trusts or association of persons, last week.

This could affect 40-50 per cent of FPIs. Of those likely to be impacted by the surcharge, 10-15 per cent may route their new investments through p-notes, said experts. “P-notes are issued by foreign institutions that are typically companies. This is one way to plan ...