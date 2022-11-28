JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Sensex can hit 80,000 by December 2023 in bull-case, says Morgan Stanley

As their base-case, however, Morgan Stanley sees the S&P BSE Sensex to scale up to 68,500 levels - up 10 per cent from the current levels.

Topics
Bull Market | Market trends | stock market trading

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

The bull-run in Indian equity markets is intact, said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a recent note, and expect the S&P BSE Sensex to hit 80,000 levels by December 2023 in their bull-case scenario, to which they have assigned a 30 per cent probability. From the current levels, this translates into an upside of nearly 29 per cent.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 15:41 IST

