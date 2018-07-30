Buy realty stocks only for the long term, say analysts

At a time when the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices are scaling new highs, investors in real estate stocks have seen their capital erode thus far in the calendar year 2018 (CY18), with the Nifty realty index – a gauge of the sector’s performance – underperforming the benchmark index during this period by a wide margin. Thus far in CY18, the Nifty Realty index has slipped 24 per cent as compared to around 6 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index till July 25.

The fall in select stocks has been much sharper. HDIL, for instance, has been the worst performer during ...