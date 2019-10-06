Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund: Large cap show boosts returns

Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund (erstwhile Canara Robeco Equity Debt Allocation Fund) was launched in February 1993. It was renamed after SEBI reclassified mutual funds in March 2018. It featured in the top 30 percentile of the aggressive hybrid category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the three quarters ended June 2019.

Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Krishna Sanghavi have been managing the fund’s equity portfolio since July 2016 and October 2018, respectively. Avnish Jain has been managing the debt portfolio since October 2013. The month-end assets under management (AUM) ...