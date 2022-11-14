Cautious on India despite looming liquidity tailwind: UBS' Sunil Tirumalai

A softer-than-expected inflation reading in the US could lead to a global liquidity tailwind next year, but UBS is still cautious on India. SUNIL TIRUMALAI, strategist, India, says India’s high valuations and a depreciating rupee could act as headwinds for the domestic . In conversation with Samie Modak, Tirumalai says the reopening of China and rising domestic deposit rates could dim the appeal for equity . Edited excerpts: