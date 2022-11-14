JUST IN
Cautious on India despite looming liquidity tailwind: UBS' Sunil Tirumalai

Sunil Tirumalai, strategist, UBS Securities India, says India's high valuations and a depreciating rupee could act as headwinds for the domestic markets

Topics
UBS Securities | Sensex | Nifty50

Samie Modak 

Sunil Tirumalai, strategist, UBS Securities India
Sunil Tirumalai, strategist, UBS Securities India

A softer-than-expected inflation reading in the US could lead to a global liquidity tailwind next year, but UBS is still cautious on India. SUNIL TIRUMALAI, strategist, UBS Securities India, says India’s high valuations and a depreciating rupee could act as headwinds for the domestic markets. In conversation with Samie Modak, Tirumalai says the reopening of China and rising domestic deposit rates could dim the appeal for equity markets. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:05 IST

