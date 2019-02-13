CG Power tanks 15% as net loss widens in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank surges 6% on healthy December quarter earnings
Higher tractor and auto sales drive Mahindra December quarter net up 7%
MRF hits 52-week low on disappointing December quarter earnings
HEG falls 20% in four trading sessions ahead of December quarter earnings
Hindustan Zinc hits 52-week low post December quarter results
-
The Gautam Thapar-led Avantha Group company had posted a loss of Rs 28 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Operational revenue during the quarter under review grew 12 per cent at Rs 1,720 crore against Rs 1,537 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin remain flat at 8.6 per cent over the previous year quarter.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, includes foreign exchange loss of Rs 22.64 crore, gain on curtailment of gratuity liability due to change in scheme of Rs 14 crore, provision for certain receivables of Rs 108 crore where the management believes that the recoveries are uncertain.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, approved a part settlement of outstanding loans against 50 per cent of brand loyalty payable by the company in perpetuity aggregating to Rs 411 crore, and accepted re-schedulement of the balance loan to be settled by May 2019. Consequently, the company’s liability towards brand royalty stands reduced to 0.50 per cent from the contracted royalty of 1 per cent of its consolidated revenue.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions have outstanding loans given by a wholly owned subsidiary amounting to Rs 730 crore as on December 31, 2018, the company said in notes on consolidated financial results.
At 10:18 am; the stock was down 13 per cent at Rs 29.40 on the BSE, as compared to 0.27 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 19 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU