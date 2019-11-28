Chart check: US-China trade talks bring metal stocks back in focus

Metal stocks in Indian markets were in the limelight after US President Donald Trump last week said a trade deal with China is "potentially very close" and that he stands with both Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The American and Chinese leaders spoke about their desire to sign an initial trade deal to defuse a 16-month tariff war, boosting financial markets. Jinping, who has rarely commented on the trade tensions, said Beijing wants to work out an interim or 'phase one' trade pact but won’t fear retaliating if ...