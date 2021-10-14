Charts indicate more gains for Wipro, Mindtree; Infosys, TCS appear weak

IT stocks were back to winning ways in trade on Thursday on the back of strong Q2 performance by Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree, thus in a way indicating that TCS performance was an one-off incident. Wipro and Mindtree zoomed over 10 per cent each to fresh record highs, while Infosys gained as much as 4 per cent in early trade as the company raised FY22 guidance.

To know more the results impact, click here. Meanwhile, here's what the charts have to tell about these IT majors. For now, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys Ltd seem to be trading on a sluggish note, their reversal ...