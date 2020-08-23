Climbing on falling gas price: CGD firms, power producers to benefit

The regular decline in the global natural gas price means the price of domestic gas sold under the administered pricing mechanism (APM) may also be revised downwards starting October 1, 2020. The government reviews the domestic gas price after every six months, based on the average gas price in countries, such as the US, the UK, Canada, and Russia, during a specified period.

Analysts expect the APM gas price to be lowered to less than $2 per mmBtu (million British thermal unit) -- the third cut in a row. Notably, the current price at $2.39 prevailing during the April-September period is ...