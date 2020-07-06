Closed-end AIFs extend fundraising cycles as pandemic hits sentiment

Several closed-end (AIFs), which had launched in the past two years and were in the process of completing the process post March, have sought extensions for fund raising in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, said people in the know.

Most private equity-focused AIFs, for instance, are structured as closed-end funds, with a defined tenure for fund raising, fund deployment as well as exit. Fund raising typically extends for one to two years from the time the fund is launched. Fund deployment could take four to five years and the exit another four to five years.

"All these three cycles have got impacted during the pandemic," said Divaspati Singh, partner, Khaitan & Co. "While the commitments are coming in, we’re seeing a lot of funds extend their fund raising cycles because of the investor perceptions and sudden lockdown."

There are about 700 AIF funds currently registered with the (Sebi). Fund closing activity of an estimated 10-15 per cent of such funds may get impacted by the pandemic.

"Our second fund launched last year had targeted raising Rs 600 crore. We have garnered about Rs 700 crore but the fundraise has been impacted in the last few months as investors have not been able to invest because offices have been shut and it has been difficult to manage all the paperwork online," said an AIF fund manager, on condition of anonymity.

The minimum target and the duration for the fund raise is mentioned in the private placement memorandum (PPM) along with the duration for extending the fund raising tenure, if required.

Asset managers who were supposed to be on the road during this time have pushed their plans to the end of the year, said Singh. "Investors who want to write a larger cheque are hesitant to commit as they cannot meet the managers face to face. Others are backing off from their earlier commitments, delaying fund closure."

Asset managers have the discretion to extend the fund closing period but need two-thirds majority approval from investors for up to two years from the end of the term. The decision has to be then intimated to the regulator.

A section of the industry had made representations to the Sebi seeking a mandatory extension for all those funds in the final stage of closing, and which have an extension clause in their PPM.

"New funds are generally open for fundraise for a certain period and some of them could be closing during the current lockdown. Given the current situation and the liquidity crisis being faced across the segments, such funds would want to extend closing of the fund by three to six months. While the closing is governed by the terms of PPM, the industry was expecting clarity on whether to treat this as a material and reportable change," said Sunil Gidwani, partner, Nangia Andersen.

He added that it is cumbersome for funds to reach out individually to investors and get their consent, and it would have been better if Sebi would have given a blanket approval to all funds depending on the extension period specified in the PPM.

Sebi had recently extended compliance test and reporting timelines for AIFs but was silent on the issue of extending fund raising timelines.

AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles, which collect funds from sophisticated investors, whether Indian or foreign.

Investments by AIFs rose to Rs 1.4 trillion for the quarter ended December 2019, clocking a 53 per cent rise in assets over the year-ago period.