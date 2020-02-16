Commodity Picks: 17 February, 2020

Jeera

Jeera is trading at Rs 14,260 per quintal in Unjha. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 14,000 per quintal due to an expected increase in production and ample stocks from old crop. However, steady export demand would limit the price fall.

seed

seed prices are expected to trade with a downward bias in the coming days. Record stocks with government, weak demand in domestic market for oil and cake and upcoming new crop arrival pressure are expected to weigh on prices. seed at the benchmark Jaipur market is trading at Rs 4,250 per quintal, and in the coming days its price is expected to head towards Rs 4,200 -4,180 per quintal levels.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit