Commodity Picks: 23 November, 2020

Soybean
Soybean prices at the benchmark Indore market are trading at Rs 4,565 per quintal. For the week ahead as well the bullish trend is expected to sustain and prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,600-Rs 4,650 per quintal. Crush margins are positive and would support demand from processors. Record soy oil prices, firm cues from global beans and oil markets to keep domestic prices higher for soybeans.
Chana
Chana prices are trading at Rs 5,205 per quintal in the Delhi market. The prices have declined over the last three weeks. We believe that bargain buying is likely to emerge and restrictive selling by the government will provide support. Prices are likely to move towards Rs 5,200- Rs 5,250 per quintal in the coming week.
Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU