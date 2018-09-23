Commodity picks: 24 September, 2018

Guar seed Guar seed in Jodhpur is trading at Rs 4,302 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 4,000 a quintal in the coming week on seasonal arrivals pressure and expectation of higher production this season.

ALSO READ: Commodity picks: September 17, 2018 Coriander Coriander in Kota is trading at Rs 5,038 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,200 per quintal following expected pick up in exports and sharp decline in imports. Weakness in the rupee will support the exports moving ahead.