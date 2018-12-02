Commodity picks: 3 December, 2018

CastorCastor is trading at Rs 5,360 per quintal in Deesa and is expected to move higher towards Rs 5,470 per quintal following fresh buying at lower levels and lower overall supplies.
Cotton oil cake
Cotton oil cake at the benchmark Akola market is trading at Rs 1,923 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to decline by Rs 30-60 per quintal and head towards Rs 1,880 per quintal due to higher availability as arrivals are at a peak and cake demand from Rajasthan is lower due to upcoming elections. Availability of cheaper substitutes like rice bran, churi and lower mustard cake prices will further weigh on cotton oil cake prices.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
