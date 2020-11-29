Commodity Picks: 30 November, 2020

Soybean
Soybean is trading at Rs 4,347 per quintal at the benchmark Indore markets. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade firm and head towards Rs 4,400 and then Rs 4,425 per quintal. Positive crush margins would support demand from processoRs and firm global cues to keep the price trend positive for the week ahead.
Wheat
Wheat prices in Delhi market are trading at Rs 1,811 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,780 per quintal due to ample availability in the open market and subdued demand for private stock.
Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
