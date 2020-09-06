Commodity picks: 7 September, 2020

Soybean

The spot price of is Rs 3,967 per quintal in the benchmark Indore For the week ahead, the prices is expected to head towards Rs 3,920 and then Rs 3,900 per quintal. Weak demand from processors, and upcoming new crop arrival pressure is expected to keep the trend weak for

Coriander

Coriander is trading at Rs 6,834 per quintal in Kota. The prices is expected to trade lower towards Rs 6,700 per quintal following ample supplies and lethargic demand from masala manufacturers.

Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit