Business Standard

Commodity picks: May 18, 2020

Maize prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,150 - Rs 1,100 per quintal in a couple of weeks

Prerana Desai  |  Mumbai 

Soybean

Soybean is trading at Rs 3,969 per quintal at the Indore spot market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade weak and head towards Rs 3,930 and then Rs 3,900 per quintal. Weak demand from processors and adequate stocks in market are likely to keep prices under pressure going forward.

Maize

Maize is trading at Rs 1,179 per quintal in Gulabbagh. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,150 - Rs 1,100 per quintal in a couple of weeks following new crop arrival pressure in Bihar and weak demand from poultry industry.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 23:55 IST

