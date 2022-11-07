JUST IN
LIC drives new business premiums of life insurers up 15% YoY in October
Business Standard

Companies let IPO approvals worth Rs 14,000 cr lapse as volatility bites

About half a dozen such approvals have lapsed over the past two months. Another half a dozen are staring at expiry by the end of this month

Stock Market | IPO | Market news

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

IPO, shares, company, firms, market
The shelving of these IPOs comes in a month which is the best for IPO markets after May 2022

While the initial public offering (IPO) market has gathered some momentum, not everyone is able to ride the bus. Market volatility has forced several companies to let their approval granted by market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) lapse. After vetting the IPO draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Sebi offers its final observations. A company has to launch its IPO within one year from the date of final observations.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 18:30 IST

