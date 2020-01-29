Consumption a better theme than capex-related bets: Shreyas Devalkar

Benchmark indices are available at rich valuations, despite moderate earnings growth and a challenging economic situation. SHREYAS DEVALKAR, senior equity fund manager at Axis Mutual Fund, however, believes equities as an asset class would continue to remain attractive. Excerpts from an interview to Shreepad S Aute: Gross domestic product (GDP) was recently revised downward.

What is your reading of this? When do you expect recovery? From the equity-market perspective, it was known that GDP numbers will be revised down. I’m not surprised or disappointed with the data. As far ...