Copper rises from multi-month lows as upbeat sentiment lifts base metal

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Copper prices hit 17-month low over China restrictions, says report
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
-
Prices of copper and most other base metals continued to recover from multi-month lows on Wednesday as strong U.S. corporate earnings and an easing of gas supply fears in Europe boosted risk appetite and global stock markets.
A weaker U.S. dollar in recent days has also helped metals, which are priced in the greenback, by making them cheaper for buyers with other currencies.
Metals and equities had plunged in recent months and the dollar reached 20-year highs as sky-high inflation and fast-rising interest rates pushed many countries towards recession.
"In the very short term, almost everything looks oversold and very susceptible to a relief rally," Macquarie analyst Marcus Garvey said of metals.
But he said weak economic growth had worsened the outlook for metals usage: "It's a sell-the-rallies situation until we see something better on the demand side." Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $7,360.50 a tonne at 1658 GMT, taking gains from last Friday's low to around 6%.
However, prices are still down more than 30% from a record high in March.
U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth straight month in June.
Investors now expect a 75-basis-point U.S. interest rate rise next week rather than a 100-basis-point increase that would have been more damaging to economic growth.
But European Central Bank policymakers are mulling a bigger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate rise on Thursday.
China, the biggest metals consumer, does not face recession but COVID-19 restrictions have curtailed industry and property developers are struggling to stave of default.
On the copper supply side, Chilean miner Antofagasta cut its full-year output target to 640,000-660,000 tonnes. However, many analysts expect copper supply to grow strongly through 2023.
LME aluminium was 1.3% higher at $2,420 a tonne, zinc rose 1.7% to $2,998, nickel gained 2.8% to $21,180 and lead added 2% to $2,025.50. Tin was almost unchanged at $24,800.
Most of the metals are down 25-50% from highs in March.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU