Covid-19 impact: India VIX touches 86.63 level, breaches 2008 peaks

India VIX, a measure of investors’ perception about the risk of sharp swings based on options prices, touched 86.63 on Tuesday, higher than its historical closing peak of 85.13 during global financial crisis in November, 2008.

According to experts, the peaking of volatility can be a lead indicator of bottoming out.

“We think that volatility needs to stabilise before the broader market can heal. There is precedent for this. In 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2018, equity volatility peaked well ahead of the ultimate low,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"After a shock, first become comfortable with the level of uncertainty (volatility), then with the level of price. We think that risk/reward for is improving. This remains a key unticked box on our checklist," the report said.





On Tuesday, jumped as much as 20 per cent in the intraday even as markets were trading in the positive territory. The Nifty was trading 3.4 per cent higher on Tuesday (at 2pm IST). The spike in volatility, combined with sharp daily swings, has forced futures and options traders to avoid holding onto their positions.

“Traders should be in wait-and-watch mode and avoid leveraged trades in such volatile markets,” said a technical and derivatives analyst.

Market participants pointed out that the volatility seen in recent days amid the (Covid-19) scare has been abnormal. In year-to-date, the Nifty is down 35 per cent, while Sensex is down 37 per cent. In the same period, has seen a surge of over 600 per cent.

Over the last five years, has been traded at average levels of 15. However, there is a case for volatility to see some moderation.

“We see case for volatility to moderate, and position for a peak in implied volatility at these levels. First, markets now imply levels of volatility that have rarely, if ever, been realised over a 1- or 3-month horizon, even in the global financial crisis,” the Morgan Stanley note said.