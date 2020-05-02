Covid-19 impact: Sebi may tweak pay structure of top MF executives

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may look at the way mutual fund (MF) executives are compensated as the industry faces a severe crisis amid the coronavirus lockdown. Caps on variable pay and staggered bonus payouts are some of the steps that the markets regulator could consider, said people in the know.

There could also be clauses on clawing back bonuses doled out in the past in the case of fraud, negligence or exceptional circumstances. Sebi may also nudge fund managers to put more skin in the game. Managers of credit-risk funds have little or no money ...