PMS debt assets double since FY15; investors seek reassurance on holdings

Portfolio management service (PMS) providers’ assets in the debt segment have been on the rise over recent years. Now, investors in this category have started making inquiries about their funds amid the crisis at Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India).



The mutual fund wound up six debt schemes amid liquidity issues. This has alarmed investors in other schemes as well. They have sought to redeem their money from Franklin’s other funds as well as from other asset managers as worries about debt investments mount, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Other mutual fund houses like BOI AXA Investment Managers and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC also saw a fall in their net asset value after reducing the value at which certain instruments were held.





Meanwhile, debt assets under PMS players now exceed Rs.13.8 trillion, according to the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The data appears with a lag. It is last available for March 2020. This is more than double the Rs 6.28 trillion in debt assets in March 2015.



A large proportion of this is likely to be money from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Most of this is invested in government securities, which are the safest instruments. However, PMS debt holdings also indicate that Rs 1281 crore is deployed in structured debt. This can be a slightly riskier investment.





Uncertainty around the outcome of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and their impact on business is weighing on a number of businesses. This in turn also affects their debtors since the businesses and their ability to pay back money is under scrutiny in some cases. Many debt instruments are also illiquid, which means mutual funds have been unable to exit by selling them to others, except at a steep discount.



An asset manager suggested that differing structures among PMS players may help avoid the kind of redemption pressures that contributed to the winding up of Franklin’s schemes.



A senior official at a debt PMS said that terms are better stated in debt schemes under PMS. There is clarity at the time of investment that some of the papers may be illiquid. Every investor’s account is distinct, unlike the pooled structure of mutual funds. If redemption is required in an illiquid security, the investor can take the instrument on his, or her own books. While there have been a few calls, there is no significant redemption pressure currently, said the person.



There are some schemes with only debt securities, but there doesn’t seem evidence of withdrawals similar to what was seen in mutual funds after the Franklin incident, according to Daniel G M, founder-director at industry-tracker PMS Bazaar. “I don’t see any panic,” he said.