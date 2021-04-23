Covid second wave: Insurance stocks may provide cover in a falling market

With Covid-19 infections rising at an alarming rate in the country, hospitalisations have gone up substantially. This, in turn, has resulted in a spurt in demand for health insurance products recently. "In the last couple of weeks, as the number of Covid-19 infections increased, there has been a spurt in demand for health insurance.

The demand for such products has more than doubled than what we see normally during this period. April, typically, is a slow month for health insurance but we are seeing a very rapid surge in demand. And, the demand is for comprehensive health products ...