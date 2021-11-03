CPPIB and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bag NHAI's maiden InvIT

Two large global investors–Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan--will be the anchor investors for the much awaited Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Each will pick up 25 per cent equity.

The InvIT, launched on October 29 and closed on November 2, is a private placement instrument for international and domestic institutional investors.

Besides the anchor investors, would retain a minimum of 15 per cent equity and the remaining will be offered to the domestic institutional investors.

The authority has launched its as part of National Monetization Plan to monetize its road projects, with an initial portfolio of five operating toll roads with an aggregate length of 390 km. These roads are located across the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana. has granted new concessions of 30-years for these roads.

is an investment trust that works like a mutual fund and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In such a model, assets are placed in an where investors put in money and income generated from such assets is paid as dividend.

In view of the long-term nature of the assets, the units of InvIT were offered to international and domestic institutional investors. The total enterprise value of the 5 roads was pegged at Rs 8011.52 crore.

NHAI InvIT is funded through debt of Rs.2000 crore from State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Bank of Maharshtra.

The balance is being funded by issuing units of Rs.6011.52 crore to international and domestic institutional investors, and NHAI as Sponsor.

NHAI InvIT was able to attract international pension funds and a diversified group of domestic institutional investors comprising pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, banks and financial institutions, which have submitted their bids for Rs.6203 crore.

“NHAI InvIT is part of Government of India’s National Monetization Pipeline announced earlier this year and has significant potential to scale up in future with additional roads being monetised through the NHAI InvIT. NHAI InvIT is expected to provide attractive long term returns to its investors. Participation by marquee international and domestic investors will also benefit NHAI InvIT in the areas of governance, transparency and quality maintenance of national assets,” said Giridhar Armane, Secretary MoRTH and NHAI Chairman.

NHAI's InvIT became a casualty of the Covid 19 crisis after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, 2020. It was earlier set to launch its first InvIT in the month of May in 2020.

In December 2019, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to authorise NHAI to set up InvITs to monetise completed national highways that have a toll collection track record of at least one year.

The money raised through such monetisation will be used for further investment in the road sector. Part of the toll revenue will, however, be used for operation and maintenance.

It also gave the NHAI the flexibility of holding assets under the trust directly, or through a special purpose vehicle/holding company of the NHAI.

This InvIT is the NHAI’s second asset monetisation model, following the earlier model of placing projects under toll-operate-transfer (TOT).