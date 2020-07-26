Credit risk erosion likely to weigh on debt business of mutual funds

The sharp erosion in assets managed under credit risk funds is likely to lead to cut in incomes in the debt business of mutual funds (MFs). “Among the debt basket of products, credit risk funds fetch higher management fee.

However, following the Franklin Templeton MF episode, the category has seen sharp erosion of assets,” said a senior executive of a fund house. According to the data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), at the end of June, credit risk funds managed Rs 29,423 crore of assets, which was 53 per cent less than the assets managed at the end of ...