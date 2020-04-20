Crude oil contract expires below Rs 1,000 for the first time ever on MCX

for delivery in April expired today with a sharp fall, while the May contract entered the near-month with a very high price compared to the April close. The April contract expired today below Rs 1,000 per barrel, at Rs 995, shedding 30.71 per cent today. This is the first three-digit price in the history of MCX.

May futures closed at Rs 1,772, or 12.02 per cent lower. This is because MCX futures are based on WTI which represents In the international market there have been reports during the past few days that oil shortages in the US are filling up quickly, as the lockdown is creating a sharp fall in demand. Oil in the US plunged to a 21-year low as demand vanished and storage was also exhausted at the hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.

Said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan (CEO), Commtrendz Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd, a risk advisory firm, “Huge supplies of reflected in WTI price, limited demand and storage woes are putting pressure resulting in sharp fall in prices.”

ALSO READ: Covid-19 pandemic takes toll on global M&A as $1 billion deals disappear

US players continued production as $11.88m, which is still profitable for them compared to a cost of $9 per barrel. The June WTI on the Nymex is also higher at $22.3 compared to $11.88 seen in the near-month May contract.

The fall is so sharp in WTI oil that several retail investors who went long incurred high losses on MCX.

Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory said, “Crude oil crashed on MCX, tracking Nymex prices which tumbled to their lowest in more than two decades, following a collapse in demand triggered by the pandemic. Retail Investor in India incurred losses as prices dropped below $30. Small investors had been going long the past few weeks assuming that the price had hit rock bottom. Howver, the price dropped further and the premium for the next month was also at a historical high, which prevented them from rolling over their positions.”

WTI is an index for shale oil produced in US. Brent is domain of the Opec-plus group and is also considered a benchmark in India. However, futures are based on WTI, so they have fallen sharply. In fact they have almost halved in less than a month. Usually WTI oil trades a few dollars below Brent, so whenever the spread between the two widens, arbitragers in the international market take positions accordingly. At some point, a few countries shift demand towards shale and this eventually narrows the spread.





ALSO READ: Market Ahead, April 20: Top factors that could guide markets this week

This time, the lockdown in the US and overall sharp fall in demand following the spread of have spoiled the fundamentals. The spread between Brent and WTI also widened to a historic high. WTI traded $12 while Brent was about $27, yielding a 125 per cent spread over WTI.

What is interesting is that the May contract is ruling quite high on the MCX and the international market is buoyant on hopes that the US will lift the lockdown early and stimulate higher demand.