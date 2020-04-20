Sebi extends trading curbs to contain market volatility till May end

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said the measures to contain wild swings in stock prices will continue till the end of May. The market regulator had on March 20 imposed temporary restrictions on short selling, increased margin requirements and hiked penalties on violators. had then said the measures were for a period for one month. However, they will remain in place till May 28, the regulator has said.

“As the stock (both domestic and global) are expected to be volatile in the near future owing to concerns relating to covid-19 pandemic and the resultant fear of economic slowdown, keeping in view the objective of ensuring orderly trading and settlement, effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity, it has been decided that the measures implemented since March 23, 2020 will continue to be in force till May 28, 2020,” said in a circular.

The measures announced by had coincided with a sharp recovery in the market. Since March 23, the Indian have gained 22 per cent. Prior to the rebound the benchmark indices had dropped nearly 40 per cent from their peak made in January.

“Since the implementation of the aforementioned measures, Indian securities market has witnessed recovery in broad market indices. Further, there has not been any major disruption in stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories on account of the existing robust regulatory framework. However, the expected volatility in the stock market still remains on the higher side,” Sebi has said.

The India Vix index, a gauge for market volatility, on Monday ended at 43.5. On March 24, it had closed at record level of 86.

Some of the curbs put in place by Sebi include halving of the so-called market wide position limit (MWPL) for highly volatile stocks, no short positions in the derivatives beyond the value of holdings of the underlying stocks or the collaterals provided by traders and increase in margins in both cash and derivative segment by as much as 40 per cent.

While the measures have helped in cooling off volatility, they have also made a dent in volumes. There was a noticeable drop in futures and options (F&O) volumes during the expiry of March series contract. Market players said besides the regulatory measures, lockdowns and weak investor sentiment too are responsible thinning volumes.