Crypto market value slumps under $1 trn for first time since Jan 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - The value of the market on Monday fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarketCap, reaching as low as $926 billion.

The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was down more than 9% on the day, falling to an 18-month low of $23,950.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Tom Wilson)

