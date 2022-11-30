D-Street throws Thanksgiving party in November; Sensex, Nifty up 10%

Domestic logged strong gains for a second straight month, cementing their place as the world's best-performing major market of 2022. The benchmark and the Nifty50 rallied around 4 per cent, each, in November, extending their two-month gains beyond 10 per cent.

The rally was underpinned by strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). At Rs 28,000 crore, the monthly investment tally of FPIs was second-best for the year, behind the August number of Rs 53,994.

Among components, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries and BPCL logged the highest gain. In the top 500 universe, the list of top-gainers was dominated by public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The broader markets, though, continued to lag behind, with the Midcap 100 and the Smallcap 100 gaining 1.9 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.



