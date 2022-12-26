JUST IN
Debt returns competing with equities: CIOs of MF houses at BFSI Summit
Asset management companies fear 'transaction fee burden' on margins
Industry can aspire to reach $5 a person monthly SIP in five years: Bhatia
MF industry has growth potential but talent a concern: CEOs at BFSI Summit
Three-fold growth in index fund AUM in 2022, ETF assets cross Rs 5 trn
Mutual fund growth reverses to mean after 2021 sprint, shows data
Mutual fund investors redeem Rs 10,000 cr from SIP accounts in Nov
For the record: Mutual fund assets cross Rs 40-trillion, shows data
MF industry seeks management of pension, provident, insurance funds
Profit booking shrinks equity MF inflows in November to 21-month low
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Mutual Funds
Crypto Exchange Bitget records 200% growth in India since launch in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Santa rally on D-Street; Nifty tops 18K, Sensex gains 721 points
Business Standard

Debt fund YTMs stabilise but peak still at a distance

YTMs of all debt fund categories, except credit risk and overnight, in a narrow range of 6.3-7.3%

Topics
Debt Funds | Mutual Funds | Markets

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Debt funds. Image: iStock
Given the expectations of a further rise in YTMs, fund managers, investment advisors and MF distributors are advicing investors to stick to shorter horizon funds. | Image: iStock

The yield to maturity (YTM) of debt mutual fund (MF) schemes -- an indication of future returns -- has stabilised in the past couple of months after a steep rise between July and September 2022, shows Value Research data. Fund managers and advisors believe though YTMs have steadied, their peak is still a few basis points away, especially for funds that have a longer horizon.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Debt Funds

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 19:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.