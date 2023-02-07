JUST IN
Business Standard

Decoded: What exactly is a public float and why is it so important?

Shares held by non-promoters are called public float or public shareholding

Public float norms | shareholding | Foreign Portfolio Investors

Samie Modak 

The higher the free float, the greater the possibility of fair price discovery.

Any listed company has to ensure that at least 25 per cent of its shareholding is with the public at large. Shares held by non-promoters—be it retail investors, mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and insurance companies—are called public float or public shareholding.Shares held by entities or individuals that incorporate the company and/or exercise control over the company are categorised as promoter shareholding.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 10:48 IST

`
