Deepak Fertilisers, Hexaware, Dixon Technologies hit 52-week lows

ICICI Bank, L&T, SBI up over 15% in Sensex's 2000-point rally in 3 weeks
Business Standard

Rallis India, Take Solutions, BASF, V2 Retail, Asahi India Glass, CARE Ratings, Hinduja Ventures, Hotel Leela and Shankara Building were among 22 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index hit 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock market

Shares of Rallis India, Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dixon Technologies (India), Hexaware Technologies, Take Solutions and BASF were among 22 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on Friday in intra-day trade.

V2 Retail, Asahi India Glass, CARE Ratings, Hinduja Ventures, Hotel Leela Ventures, Shankara Building Products and Network18 Media & Investments from the index too hit 52-week lows today.

At 02:44 PM; the S&P BSE Allcap index was trading at flat 4,067 levels, as compared to 0.27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals was down 3% to Rs 177, extending its past two days 13% fall, after a 56% drop in net profit at Rs 190 million in September 2018 quarter. It had a profit of Rs 430 million in a year ago quarter. The company said profitability was adversely impacted due to rupee depreciation & significant rise in raw material prices.

Hexaware Technologies fall 3.5% to Rs 305, down 23% in past one month. The information technology company reported a lower-than-expected 2.1% sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms in the September quarter.

“The revenue in September quarter was challenged by unforeseen furloughs, delayed ramp-ups in two deals and supply challenges because of a tight job market in the US and visa issues. This led to a 100bp downward revision in the revenue growth guidance to 11-12% (50bp attributed to the miss and 50bp to cross-currency movements),” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update with ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

Dixon Technologies (India) slipped 5% to Rs 1,952, its lowest level since listing on September 18, last year. Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock tanked 53%, as compared to 4% rise in the benchmark index.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ASAHI INDIA GLAS 277.25 275.00 276.25 15-Nov-18
ASAHI SONGWON 226.95 221.20 227.00 15-Nov-18
ASHAPURA INTI. 47.80 47.80 50.30 15-Nov-18
BASF INDIA 1539.00 1535.65 1545.80 15-Nov-18
CARE RATINGS 1007.45 1004.40 1005.00 15-Nov-18
DEEPAK FERT. 177.55 176.65 181.00 15-Nov-18
DIXON TECHNOLOG. 2000.00 1951.95 2041.00 26-Oct-18
HEXAWARE TECH. 308.00 305.05 308.10 29-Oct-18
HINDUJA VENTURES 411.00 405.25 408.00 15-Nov-18
HOTEL LEELA VEN. 11.80 11.69 11.75 15-Nov-18
KUSHAL 23.00 22.10 22.55 15-Nov-18
MOTHERSON SUMI 149.80 140.80 141.15 15-Nov-18
NAGARJUNA FERT. 8.20 8.20 8.21 14-Nov-18
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 39.40 38.90 39.30 27-Jun-18
RALLIS INDIA 165.10 161.20 163.00 15-Nov-18
RATTANINDIA INFR 2.99 2.81 2.82 15-Nov-18
SATIN CREDITCARE 209.95 183.00 195.65 26-Oct-18
SHANKARA BUILD. 844.00 842.65 887.10 15-Nov-18
SINTEX PLASTICS 24.80 24.50 24.55 15-Nov-18
SUPREME PETROCH. 202.70 200.00 200.90 15-Nov-18
TAKE SOLUTIONS 140.00 132.40 141.70 23-Oct-18
V2 RETAIL 255.55 240.00 250.00 12-Nov-18
VETO SWITCHGEARS 65.00 65.00 68.30 12-Oct-18


First Published: Fri, November 16 2018. 15:08 IST

