Deepak Fertilisers, Hexaware, Dixon Technologies hit 52-week lows

Shares of Rallis India, Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dixon Technologies (India), Hexaware Technologies, and BASF were among 22 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on Friday in intra-day trade.

V2 Retail, Asahi India Glass, CARE Ratings, Hinduja Ventures, Hotel Leela Ventures, Shankara Building Products and Network18 Media & Investments from the index too hit 52-week lows today.

At 02:44 PM; the S&P BSE Allcap index was trading at flat 4,067 levels, as compared to 0.27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

was down 3% to Rs 177, extending its past two days 13% fall, after a 56% drop in net profit at Rs 190 million in September 2018 quarter. It had a profit of Rs 430 million in a year ago quarter. The company said profitability was adversely impacted due to rupee depreciation & significant rise in raw material prices.

fall 3.5% to Rs 305, down 23% in past one month. The information technology company reported a lower-than-expected 2.1% sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms in the September quarter.

“The revenue in September quarter was challenged by unforeseen furloughs, delayed ramp-ups in two deals and supply challenges because of a tight job market in the US and visa issues. This led to a 100bp downward revision in the revenue growth guidance to 11-12% (50bp attributed to the miss and 50bp to cross-currency movements),” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update with ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

slipped 5% to Rs 1,952, its lowest level since listing on September 18, last year. Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock tanked 53%, as compared to 4% rise in the benchmark index.