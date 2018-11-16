Deepak Fertilisers, Hexaware, Dixon Technologies hit 52-week lows

-
-
V2 Retail, Asahi India Glass, CARE Ratings, Hinduja Ventures, Hotel Leela Ventures, Shankara Building Products and Network18 Media & Investments from the index too hit 52-week lows today.
At 02:44 PM; the S&P BSE Allcap index was trading at flat 4,067 levels, as compared to 0.27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals was down 3% to Rs 177, extending its past two days 13% fall, after a 56% drop in net profit at Rs 190 million in September 2018 quarter. It had a profit of Rs 430 million in a year ago quarter. The company said profitability was adversely impacted due to rupee depreciation & significant rise in raw material prices.
Hexaware Technologies fall 3.5% to Rs 305, down 23% in past one month. The information technology company reported a lower-than-expected 2.1% sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms in the September quarter.
“The revenue in September quarter was challenged by unforeseen furloughs, delayed ramp-ups in two deals and supply challenges because of a tight job market in the US and visa issues. This led to a 100bp downward revision in the revenue growth guidance to 11-12% (50bp attributed to the miss and 50bp to cross-currency movements),” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update with ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.
Dixon Technologies (India) slipped 5% to Rs 1,952, its lowest level since listing on September 18, last year. Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock tanked 53%, as compared to 4% rise in the benchmark index.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ASAHI INDIA GLAS
|277.25
|275.00
|276.25
|15-Nov-18
|ASAHI SONGWON
|226.95
|221.20
|227.00
|15-Nov-18
|ASHAPURA INTI.
|47.80
|47.80
|50.30
|15-Nov-18
|BASF INDIA
|1539.00
|1535.65
|1545.80
|15-Nov-18
|CARE RATINGS
|1007.45
|1004.40
|1005.00
|15-Nov-18
|DEEPAK FERT.
|177.55
|176.65
|181.00
|15-Nov-18
|DIXON TECHNOLOG.
|2000.00
|1951.95
|2041.00
|26-Oct-18
|HEXAWARE TECH.
|308.00
|305.05
|308.10
|29-Oct-18
|HINDUJA VENTURES
|411.00
|405.25
|408.00
|15-Nov-18
|HOTEL LEELA VEN.
|11.80
|11.69
|11.75
|15-Nov-18
|KUSHAL
|23.00
|22.10
|22.55
|15-Nov-18
|MOTHERSON SUMI
|149.80
|140.80
|141.15
|15-Nov-18
|NAGARJUNA FERT.
|8.20
|8.20
|8.21
|14-Nov-18
|NETWRK.18 MEDIA
|39.40
|38.90
|39.30
|27-Jun-18
|RALLIS INDIA
|165.10
|161.20
|163.00
|15-Nov-18
|RATTANINDIA INFR
|2.99
|2.81
|2.82
|15-Nov-18
|SATIN CREDITCARE
|209.95
|183.00
|195.65
|26-Oct-18
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|844.00
|842.65
|887.10
|15-Nov-18
|SINTEX PLASTICS
|24.80
|24.50
|24.55
|15-Nov-18
|SUPREME PETROCH.
|202.70
|200.00
|200.90
|15-Nov-18
|TAKE SOLUTIONS
|140.00
|132.40
|141.70
|23-Oct-18
|V2 RETAIL
|255.55
|240.00
|250.00
|12-Nov-18
|VETO SWITCHGEARS
|65.00
|65.00
|68.30
|12-Oct-18
